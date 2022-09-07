United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Trading Down 5.1%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 23,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

United Malt Group Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

United Malt Group Company Profile

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and food markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts, and related products to craft brewers.

