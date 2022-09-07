UnlimitedIP (UIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $485,103.23

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $485,103.23 and $493,554.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

