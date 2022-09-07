Uno Re (UNO) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Uno Re has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Uno Re coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. Uno Re has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $234,545.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Uno Re Profile

Uno Re (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Uno Re Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uno Re should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uno Re using one of the exchanges listed above.

