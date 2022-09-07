Unslashed Finance (USF) Price Hits $0.0457 on Exchanges

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Unslashed Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $249.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001713 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002452 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00874509 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016245 BTC.
About Unslashed Finance
Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,098,333 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF.
Unslashed Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.