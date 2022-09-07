Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Sells C$154,222.29 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) Director Kathy E. Walker sold 90,655 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$154,222.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,370.44.

TSE URE opened at C$1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$401.05 million and a P/E ratio of -12.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Ur-Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$1.26 and a one year high of C$2.72.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

