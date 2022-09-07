Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Sells C$154,222.29 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) Director Kathy E. Walker sold 90,655 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$154,222.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,370.44.
Ur-Energy Trading Up 4.0 %
TSE URE opened at C$1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$401.05 million and a P/E ratio of -12.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Ur-Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$1.26 and a one year high of C$2.72.
Ur-Energy Company Profile
See Also
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.