UREEQA Price Reaches $0.0221 on Top Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $612,243.27 and $672.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

