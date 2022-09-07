US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.38. 551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

US Equity Dividend Select ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.