US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.38. 551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.
US Equity Dividend Select ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
Receive News & Ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.