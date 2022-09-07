US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of US Foods to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00. US Foods has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 69.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in US Foods by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 582.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in US Foods by 744.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.