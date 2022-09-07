USDK Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.63 million and approximately $27.08 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

