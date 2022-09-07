USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Hits $0.95 on Major Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $105.65 million and approximately $256,693.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00004882 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,395.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.23 or 0.00609575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00264332 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001103 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013764 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002087 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.