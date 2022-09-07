USDX [Lighthouse] 24-Hour Volume Reaches $70.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $73,767.61 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,918.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.00602675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00266961 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001097 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00013646 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

