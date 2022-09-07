USDX [Lighthouse] 24-Hour Volume Reaches $70.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $73,767.61 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,918.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.00602675 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00266961 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004967 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001817 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001097 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00013646 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
