Utrust (UTK) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.81 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. Utrust has a market cap of $53.97 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 coins. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

