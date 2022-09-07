UTU Protocol Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UTU)

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. UTU Protocol has a market cap of $435,419.08 and approximately $1,362.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UTU Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,029.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004362 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005373 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002688 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00135203 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00036357 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023123 BTC.
About UTU Protocol
UTU Protocol is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com. The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io.
UTU Protocol Coin Trading
