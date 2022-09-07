Vabble Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Vabble has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. One Vabble coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Vabble has a market cap of $1.41 million and $300,404.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,974.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00134904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00036313 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023190 BTC.

About Vabble

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 942,060,000 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble.

Buying and Selling Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

