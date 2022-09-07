Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,423,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.43% of Valley National Bancorp worth $291,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $476.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.56%.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

