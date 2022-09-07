Value Liquidity Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (VALUE)

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Value Liquidity has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Value Liquidity coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular exchanges. Value Liquidity has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $321,824.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Value Liquidity Profile

VALUE is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s official website is yfv.finance. The official message board for Value Liquidity is medium.com/@yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Value Liquidity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info. To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO. YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using U.S. dollars.

