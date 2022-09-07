Value Liquidity Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.34 Million (VALUE)

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. Value Liquidity has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $595,672.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Value Liquidity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Value Liquidity has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Value Liquidity Profile

Value Liquidity is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2020. The official website for Value Liquidity is yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Value Liquidity is medium.com/@yfv.finance.

Buying and Selling Value Liquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info. To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO. YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Value Liquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Value Liquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

