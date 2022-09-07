Vanilla (VNL) Trading Down 18.1% This Week

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Vanilla has a market cap of $2.70 million and $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vanilla alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00098353 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00265147 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00027051 BTC.

About Vanilla

Vanilla (CRYPTO:VNL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vanilla Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vanillacoin is not a clone of Bitcoin or Peercoin, it was engineered from the ground up and is designed to be innovative and forward-thinking. It prevents eavesdropping and censorship and has security in mind. It also promotes decentralized and energy efficient network transactions at sub second speeds. The chosen algorithm is Whirlpool. The resulting hash consists of splitting384 bits of whirlpool digest and XORing them together in a way to form 256 bits of output. We will refer to this later as WhirlpoolX. The result is both energy efficient for mining and for the adoption of mobile devices later. Vanillacoin uses random ports at startup. This means your ISP doesn't know what you're doing just by monitoring your ports, like it can with bitcoin, peercoin or even darkcoin. All TCP network connections are secured using the Elliptic Curve Cryptography Cipher Suites for Transport Layer Security. So all your ISP sees is normal SSL traffic. Energy efficient – ideal to stake in the background of mobile devices/desktops and also for POW mining. Please check the downloads section for a preview on the iOS mobile wallet that uses almost 0% energy while staking. More news to come. Vanillacoin uses a Mulititer architecture design that enables it to scale better than any crypto based on a single tier architecture like Bitcoin. Single confirmation transactions on Vanillacoin make transaction of value even more seamless, transactions are almost instant, confirming in 1.5-3 minutes on average. This can be made possible and secure because of how the VNL clients and peers know about every transaction instead of how Bitcoin handles the mempool. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.