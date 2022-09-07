VeChain Price Reaches $0.0234 on Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and approximately $83.63 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00032349 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VeChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

