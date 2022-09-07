Veil Reaches Market Capitalization of $153,513.04 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Veil has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $153,513.04 and $72.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,292.99 or 0.99327174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00065564 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00234640 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00148945 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00250844 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00049340 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

