Velas (VLX) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week

Velas (VLX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $83.59 million and $1.21 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000321 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000470 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003335 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00078827 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,347,395,067 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

