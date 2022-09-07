Venus Reward Token (VRT) Price Down 4% This Week

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Venus Reward Token has a market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $68,666.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,895.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00134821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00036024 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023288 BTC.

About Venus Reward Token

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

