Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after buying an additional 43,224 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at $4,596,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 358.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $2,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE:VRTV opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.11. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $79.95 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.