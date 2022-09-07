Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.16

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.10 million and $143,616.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,886.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.59 or 0.08167570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00187732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00291924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00781164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.00600400 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001249 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,958,110 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

