Viacoin (VIA) Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Viacoin (VIA) traded 183% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $6,439.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00027185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00292112 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001244 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

