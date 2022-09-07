VideoCoin (VID) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $287,320.00

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $31.57 million and approximately $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000740 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VideoCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

