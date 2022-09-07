VIDT Datalink One Day Volume Reaches $1.69 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001341 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $12.86 million and $1.69 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,395.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00135381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036600 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022688 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org.

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

