Vidulum Market Capitalization Achieves $654,488.71 (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $654,488.71 and approximately $2,371.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

