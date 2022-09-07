VIDY Market Cap Tops $1.28 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (VIDY) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One VIDY coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $124,034.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIDY has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin.

Buying and Selling VIDY

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

