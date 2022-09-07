VIMworld Market Cap Hits $13.36 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $13.36 million and approximately $224,619.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

Buying and Selling VIMworld

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

