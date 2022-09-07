Virtue Poker Price Hits $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (VPP)

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Virtue Poker has a total market capitalization of $988,296.70 and $9,068.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001750 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00856085 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015957 BTC.
Virtue Poker Profile
Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Virtue Poker
