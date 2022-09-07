Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 1.7 %

VSTO opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $802.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

