Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 12,879 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,678.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 10,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 34,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $272.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.83 and a 200 day moving average of $279.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Vertical Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

