Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $10.25 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,252 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,827 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,464,269,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,498 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware Stock Down 1.0 %

VMW stock opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.42.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.58% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.