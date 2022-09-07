Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PH opened at $266.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

