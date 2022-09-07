Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $8.99 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,472 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,891 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 62.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 102.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

