Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $9.77 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,586 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 26,183 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 364.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

HP Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

