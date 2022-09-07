Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160,004 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,478 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,958.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663,795 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 84,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DB stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several research analysts recently commented on DB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

See Also

