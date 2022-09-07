Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,559 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

