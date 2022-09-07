Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 976 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Snap-on worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.7 %

SNA stock opened at $217.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

