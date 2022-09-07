Vortex Defi Hits Market Cap of $6,336.58 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $6,336.58 and $272.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

