Vox.Finance Hits Market Cap of $116,028.49 (VOX)

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded 79% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. Vox.Finance has a total market cap of $116,028.49 and $317.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vox.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00006753 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vox.Finance has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001748 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002449 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00855442 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015958 BTC.
Vox.Finance Coin Profile
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 128,052 coins and its circulating supply is 88,910 coins. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance.
Vox.Finance Coin Trading
