Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Voya Financial worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average of $63.65. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

