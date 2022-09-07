Voyager Token Reaches One Day Volume of $191.74 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00005392 BTC on popular exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $283.80 million and approximately $191.74 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded 87.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,898.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00134741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035997 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023283 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

VGX is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager.

Voyager Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.