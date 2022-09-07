Vulkania Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (VLK)

Vulkania (VLK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Vulkania coin can currently be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulkania has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $11,556.00 worth of Vulkania was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulkania has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 333.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.36 or 0.01270346 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001725 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002448 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00859331 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016369 BTC.
Vulkania Profile
Vulkania’s total supply is 38,767,521 coins and its circulating supply is 20,351,814 coins. Vulkania’s official Twitter account is @VulkaniaApp.
