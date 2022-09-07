W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of W. P. Carey worth $19,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.5 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.68. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.059 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.