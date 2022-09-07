Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives $16.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wallbox by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wallbox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox Trading Down 3.3 %

About Wallbox

NYSE WBX opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.