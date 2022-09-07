Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives $16.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2022

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wallbox by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wallbox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE WBX opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Wallbox

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.