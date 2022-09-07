Wanchain (WAN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $761,867.00

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $36.52 million and approximately $761,867.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00098952 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00265791 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00028185 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

