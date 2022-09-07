Warp Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.79 Million (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $17.55 or 0.00092290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $82,049.10 and approximately $4.79 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000141 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

