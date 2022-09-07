Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,872,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Waste Management worth $296,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 769.6% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $169.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.10.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

